Kejriwal to inaugurate over 12,000 smart classrooms in govt schools today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate over 12,000 smart classrooms in 240 government schools in the national capital on Saturday.
This comes a day ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting.
A total of 12,430 new smart classrooms will be inaugurated today following which the tally of new classrooms built by the Kejriwal government will reach 20,000 which is synonymous with 537 new school buildings, said a statement issued by the Delhi government.
The specialities of the new building constructed by the government include the designer desk in the classrooms, libraries, multipurpose halls for the conduct of events, added the statement.
