JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

UP questions Muslims' 'belated concern' on 1994 SC judgment on namaz
Business Standard

Kejriwal to sanction funds for roads in unauthorised colonies in 15 days

The development works will be speeded up now in unauthorised colonies for providing roads, drains and sewerage, Kejriwal said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that his government will sanction funds for construction of roads and drains in all unauthorised colonies of the city within 15 days.

He made this announcement while inspecting civic facilities in north-west Delhi's Kirari.

During his visit to unauthorised colonies, Kejriwal interacted with locals and after listening to their grievances, warned officers that they would be suspended for "shoddy" work.

"People live in hellish conditions in unauthorised colonies. To give them dignity n better life, funds will be sanctioned for roads n drains in next 15 days for all unauthorised colonies in Delhi. Work will start on war footing and daily progress will be monitored (sic)," he tweeted.

The development works will be speeded up now in unauthorised colonies for providing roads, drains and sewerage, he said before embarking on the spot inspection.

Accompanied by local AAP MLA Rituraj Jha and officials, Kejriwal inspected roads and drains being constructed in Braj Vihar colony and Karan Vihar Part III in the area.

When locals complained about the poor quality of construction of a drain, Kejriwal ordered a quality test of bricks used in the construction of the drain.

"The CM warned the officials over the complaints of shoddy work and said that it was a warning and they would be placed under suspension if it was repeated," a government statement read.

A woman complained about not getting ration card on which Kejriwal instructed party MLA to provide her with the help she needs. Another woman complained about the inadequate supply of water.

Kejriwal said that development of unauthorised colonies was one of the prime agenda of the AAP government, and alleged that it was "delayed" due to the "interference" of the LG.
First Published: Sat, July 07 2018. 17:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements