Kerala cabinet recommends convening state assembly from Jan 8 to Governor

The cabinet on Friday recommended the convening of the 22nd session of the 14th state Assembly from January 8 to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

Earlier on Monday, the Governor gave his assent for convening a special session of the state Legislative Assembly on December 31 to discuss and pass a resolution against the new agricultural laws brought by the central government against which farmers are agitating at the Delhi borders.

The resolution stated that the genuine concerns of the farmers should be addressed and the Centre should withdraw all the three laws. It was moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the special session.

