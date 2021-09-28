Kerala clocks 11,196 fresh coronavirus infections, 149 fatalities

Kerala on Tuesday recorded 11,196 fresh COVID-19 cases and 149 deaths, which took the caseload to 46,52,810 and the toll to 24,810.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Monday was 18,849, which brought the total recoveries to 44,78,042 and the number of active cases to 1,49,356, an official press release said.

As many as 96,436 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases with 1,339, followed by Kollam (1,273), Thrissur (1,271), Ernakulam (1,132), Malappuram (1,061) and Kozhikode (908).

Of the new cases, 76 were health workers, 74 from outside the state and 10,506 infected through contact, with the source of it not clear in 540.

There are currently 4,70,518 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,49,480 are in home or institutional quarantine and 21,038 in hospitals.

