Kerala clocks 11,196 fresh coronavirus infections, 149 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Mix-and-match approach to Covid vaccines may provide immunological benefits
All Covid-19 vaccines are equally effective in preventing deaths: Experts
States, UTs have stock of more than 15.7 million Covid-19 vaccines: Centre
With rise in Covid-19 cases, India likely to reduce vaccines export: Gavi
Odisha seeks Covid-19 vaccine in 95:05 ratio for Govt, private hospitals
-
Kerala on Tuesday recorded 11,196 fresh COVID-19 cases and 149 deaths, which took the caseload to 46,52,810 and the toll to 24,810.
The number of people who recovered from the infection since Monday was 18,849, which brought the total recoveries to 44,78,042 and the number of active cases to 1,49,356, an official press release said.
As many as 96,436 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.
Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases with 1,339, followed by Kollam (1,273), Thrissur (1,271), Ernakulam (1,132), Malappuram (1,061) and Kozhikode (908).
Of the new cases, 76 were health workers, 74 from outside the state and 10,506 infected through contact, with the source of it not clear in 540.
There are currently 4,70,518 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,49,480 are in home or institutional quarantine and 21,038 in hospitals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU