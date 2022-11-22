Kerala CM to dedicate India's biggest business jet terminal on Dec 10

Chief Minister will dedicate the country's first charter gateway -- the Business Jet Terminal -- at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on December 10, the airport authorities said on Tuesday.

With the commissioning of the terminal, which is constructed at the erstwhile domestic terminal (T2), CIAL will join the elite club of four airports in the country having a dedicated private jet terminal.

"The Business Jet Terminal is going to be India's first Charter Gateway, which will serve as a platform to integrate business jet service, tourism and business conferences," CIAL said in a release.

The facilities include covered car parking, drive-in porches, a grand lobby, five opulent lounges, business centre, check-in, immigration, customs, health and security checking zones along with duty-free shop and foreign exchange counter for the smooth movement of the discerning guests, it said.

The terminal facility also includes a safe house for security privileged category of guests.

"CIAL's Business Jet Terminal is compatible for operating both domestic and international private jets. With luxurious interiors and well-appointed relaxing spaces spread over 40,000 square feet, the terminal is all set to welcome passengers in classy ambiance," the airport authority said.

CIAL Managing Director, S Suhas, said that the new terminal emphasis the idea of affordable chartered flying.

"With the commissioning of the Business Jet Terminal, CIAL, unveils the world of affordable chartered flying. It also marks another first. CIAL's new Business Jet Terminal is going to be India's First Charter Gateway. One-of-a-kind terminal in the country which integrates tourism, international summits, business conferences, and the movement of High Net worth Individuals, accentuates the idea of cost-effectiveness in the development of an elegant airport terminal," Suhas said.

He said this concept will revolutionise the chartered flight service industry in India.

An exclusive terminal for handling the chartered/ wherein the guests are provided with luxurious personal amenities in an elegantly designed private space was completed at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

Team CIAL converted the departure portion of the erstwhile domestic terminal into a private jet terminal in a record time of 10 months.

Explaining the salient features of the business terminal, CIAL said it has the shortest car door-to-aircraft door distance in India of 2 minutes and also dedicated aircraft parking stands close to the terminal.

CIAL also said that despite the financial and operational constraints induced by the pandemic, it had recently commissioned two mega projects -- Arippara hydropower station and Payyanur Solar power station (both located in northern Kerala) in the past 12 months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)