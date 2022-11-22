JUST IN
UP Investors Summit: Road shows in 20 countries, 2 ministers to tour Europe

UP government will hold programmes in 20 countries in the coming months with an objective to attract investors ahead of the 'Global Investors Summit' in February 2023, according to officials

Press Trust of India  |  Noida 

L to R - Satish Mahana, Minister of Industrial Development,Government of Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh at UP Investors’ Summit Mumbai | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

The Uttar Pradesh government will hold programmes in 20 countries in the coming months with an objective to attract investors ahead of the 'Global Investors Summit' in February 2023, according to officials.

The countries where the UP government will hold road shows include Japan, Germany, Thailand, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, Australia, France, Netherlands, Belgium, the UAE and Canada, a government official said.

In the first leg, UP Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta and Public Works Department Minister Jitin Prasada will be travelling to Europe in December, the official said.

Gupta and Prasada will be touring Germany, Belgium and Sweden in Europe from December 9 to 14, according to an official communication sent by the UP government to the Ministry of External Affairs.

"The UP Global Investors Summit 2023 is scheduled for February 10, 2023 in Lucknow. Prominent cities in 20 counties have been chosen for holding 'road shows' ahead of the summit with a view to informing investors about the immense investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh," the official added.

The state government will bear the expenses of the foreign tours, which have been approved by the chief minister, according to the communiqu.

Last week, minister Gupta had sent out invitations to the industrial development ministers of 13 countries -- the UAE, Japan, Germany, Thailand, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, Australia, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Canada -- for the summit.

The UP government is targeting investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore during the mega event.

Gupta said there are very favourable conditions for industry and investment in Uttar Pradesh and the government has made an inclusive and sustainable policy after a detailed, comprehensive study of the policies of various states.

"We have paid special attention to the interests of the investors. We have written to industry ministers of various countries and are getting positive responses for this," the cabinet minister said.

"The summit will be grand and unforgettable. The event will accelerate UP towards becoming a USD one trillion economy," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 17:21 IST

`
