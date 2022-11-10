JUST IN
Petronet Q2 net profit falls 4% to Rs 785 cr as natural gas volumes drop
Deepak Fertilisers Q2 net rises nearly 3-fold to Rs 276 cr, revenue up 51%
NHPC Q2 net profit rises over 21% to Rs 1,685 cr on back of higher revenues
PFC logs highest ever quarterly profit of Rs 5,229 cr on higher revenues
HCC Q2 net profit zooms 129% to Rs 319 cr, income drops to Rs 2,515 cr
Kalyan Jewellers India Q2 PAT up 54.02% at Rs 105.92 cr, revenue up 20.22%
ArcelorMittal Sep-quarter net income falls over 78% to $993 million
Q2 roundup: Indian firms get festive boost; almost 62% post profit rise
Allcargo Logistics Sept-quarter consolidated PAT falls 13% to Rs 230 crore
Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 PAT surges 71% to Rs 169 cr on robust performance
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Petronet Q2 net profit falls 4% to Rs 785 cr as natural gas volumes drop
Business Standard

Cochin Shipyard Q2 profit declines to Rs 113 cr, income rises to Rs 744 cr

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 131.30 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to BSE

Topics
Cochin Shipyard | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Cochin Shipyard
The company's board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for 2022-23

Cochin Shipyard Ltd on Thursday reported a 14 per cent fall in consolidated profit at Rs 112.79 crore in the quarter ended September.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 131.30 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company in the second quarter of the current fiscal increased to Rs 744.88 crore from Rs 738.01 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for 2022-23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cochin Shipyard

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 17:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.