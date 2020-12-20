Kerala coronavirus tally over 0.7 million with 5,711 new additions

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Uttarakhand reports 498 more coronavirus cases; tally to 65,036
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
World Coronavirus Dispatch: China's factory activity at near-decade high
'Features that could make someone coronavirus super-spreader identified'
-
Kerala on Sunday
recorded 5,711 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 30 related deaths, taking the total number of those affected in the state by the virus to 7.05 lakh.
State Health Minister K K Shailaja said the state has tested 53,858 samples on Sunday and the test positivity rate was 10.60 per cent.
"Out of the total infected in the state, 111 came from outside the state while 5,058 contracted the disease through their contacts.
The sources of infection of 501 people are yet to be traced. Forty one heath workers are also among the infected," Shailaja said in a release.
The state has tested 73.47 lakh samples till now.
With 30 more deaths, the toll in the southern state rose to 2,816.
Kottayam reported 905 cases on Sunday, the highest in the state, followed by Malappuram 662, Kozhikode with 650 and Ernakulam 591 cases.
At least 4,471 people recuperated from the disease on Sunday taking the total number of those cured in the state to 6,41,285.
Currently, there are 61,604 patients under treatment in the state, minister noted.
"There are 2,87,099 people under observation in the state out of which 13,701 are in isolation wards of various hospitals," the release said.
Two more regions were declared as hot spots while two were added taking its total number to 458.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU