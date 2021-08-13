Kerala reports 20,452 fresh Covid-19 cases; TPR is 14.35 per cent

-
-
Kerala reported 20,452 new positive cases and 114 COVID-19-related deaths on Friday taking the caseload to 3,62,090 and the death toll to 18,394.
State health minister Veena George said the state tested 1,42,501 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 14.35 per cent. The state has till now tested 2,91,95,758 samples. "Out of those found infected today, 63 reached the state from outside while 19,328 contracted the disease from their contact. The source of infection of 960 is yet to be traced. 101 health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in a release. Among the districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of cases--3,010, followed by Kozhikode with 2,426 and Ernakulam 2,388. Meanwhile, 16,856 persons recuperated from the disease on Friday taking the total cured in the state to 34,53,174. Currently, there are 1,80,000 persons under treatment in the state. There are 4,90,836 persons under observation out of which 28,420 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
There are 87 local self government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) above eight per cent and the state government said there will be strict restrictions in these areas.
