Gujarat coronavirus update: State records 1,021 new cases, six deaths

Gujarat on Saturday saw 1,021 more coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,66,254, while the death toll rose to 3,682 with six more succumbing.
In October so far, the state has added 27,679 Covid cases at a daily average of 1,153.
A total of 1,013 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,48,585, while there are 13,987 active cases, out of which 71 critical patients are still on ventilator.
Surat saw 237 new cases, Ahmedabad 177, Vadodara 117, Rajkot 103 and Jamnagar 46.
Gandhinagar followed with 30 cases, Mehsana 29, Sabarkantha 26, Surendranagar 22, Banaskantha 20, Amreli 19, Junagadh and Bharuch 18 each, Morbi and Panchmahals 15 each, Patan 14, Kutch 13, Anand, Gir-Somnath, Kheda, and Narmada 10 each, Dahod nine, Chotta Udepur eight, Devbhumi Dwarka six, Mahisagar five, Aravalli and Botad four each, Navsari, Porbandar, and Tapi three each and Dangs and Valsad one each.
Three deaths were reported from Surat, two from Ahmedabad, and one from Gandhinagar.
The total number of coronavirus deaths in Ahmedabad have reached 1,887, while 839 have died in Surat, 208 in Vadodara, 158 in Rajkot, 89 in Gandhinagar, and 67 in Bhavnagar, among others.
Health authorities have so far conducted 56,91,372 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat, while 5,28,935 people are quarantined.
--IANS
amc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
