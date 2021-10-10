India exports Covid-19 vaccine doses to Myanmar, Nepal, Bangladesh, Iran

India has exported COVID-19 vaccine doses to Myanmar, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Iran, sources informed on Sunday.

According to sources, Myanmar, Nepal, and Bangladesh received ten lakh doses of Covishield each, while Iran received three lakh doses of Covaxin.

Earlier, on September 20, the Government of India had announced its decision to resume the export of vaccines against the disease (Covid-19 ) from October.

Announcing the decision, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said India will resume the export of COVID-19 vaccines under its 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative to fulfill the country's commitment towards COVAX.

