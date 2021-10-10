India exports Covid-19 vaccine doses to Myanmar, Nepal, Bangladesh, Iran

-
ALSO READ
Active black fungus cases at 27,142: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
4 more pharma companies to start vax production by Oct-Nov: Mandaviya
Health Minister Mandaviya to visit Kerala, Assam to review Covid situation
US considering lifting sanctions on Iran's supreme leader Khamenei
Union Health Minister lauds Covid-19 prevention steps in Kerala
-
India has exported COVID-19 vaccine doses to Myanmar, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Iran, sources informed on Sunday.
According to sources, Myanmar, Nepal, and Bangladesh received ten lakh doses of Covishield each, while Iran received three lakh doses of Covaxin.
Earlier, on September 20, the Government of India had announced its decision to resume the export of vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19 ) from October.
Announcing the decision, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said India will resume the export of COVID-19 vaccines under its 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative to fulfill the country's commitment towards COVAX.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU