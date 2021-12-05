Kerala coronavirus update: Reports 4,450 new cases, 161 deaths in 24 hours

on Sunday recorded 4,450 fresh COVID-19 cases and 161 deaths, raising the caseload to 51,54,092 and the toll to 41,600 respectively, the State government said.

Of the 161 deaths, 23 were reported over the last few days and 138 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, an official press release said.

With 4,606 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries reached 50,80,211 and the active cases dropped to 43,454, the release said.

As many as 57,722 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 791 fresh cases followed by Ernakulam 678 and Kozhikode 523.

Of the new cases, 35 were health workers, 26 from outside the State and 4,163 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 226.

There are currently 1,67,693 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,63,323 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,370 in hospitals, the release said.

