Kerala finance minister creates history for marathon Budget speech

Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac on Friday created history by delivering a marathon speech spanning 3 hours and 17 minutes while presenting the state Budget in the Assembly.
The earlier record for the longest Budget speech of 2 hours and 54 minutes was in the name of late Kerala Congress leader and then Finance Minister KM Mani.
Isaac commenced his Budget speech by quoting a poem written by Sneha, a Class 7 student at Kuzhalmandam school in Palakkad district.
It was the sixth Budget to be presented by the Pinarayi Vijayan government ahead of the Assembly elections, and 12th by Issac.
