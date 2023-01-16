JUST IN
Kerala govt makes masks mandatory in public places amid risng Covid cases
Cracks in 849 buildings in Joshimath, dismantling of unsafe hotels underway
Globally, wildfires cost $50 bn every year; AI can help fight them: WEF
Joshimath crisis: Cracks in 44 more buildings, including PWD's rest house
SC dismisses plea to bring UP CM's office under the ambit of Lokayukta
21st edition of naval exercise 'Varuna' between India and France begins
Rajasthan govt steps in to help fishing communities in tribal areas
Difficult terrain, loose regulations: What makes Nepal so risky to fly
Himachal CM orders detailed report of landslides, sinking zones in state
Coronavirus XBB.1.5 variant cases rise to 26 in India: INSACOG data
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Cracks in 849 buildings in Joshimath, dismantling of unsafe hotels underway
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Kerala govt makes masks mandatory in public places amid risng Covid cases

In its order, dated January 12, the state government has also directed to take effective measures for ensuring social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the state

Topics
Kerala government | Kerala | Delta variant of coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

People lined up to get vaccinated after the rollout was opened up to all adults, in Mumbai on May 1
Besides, the government also directed shops, theatres and organisers of various events to arrange facilities for washing their hands and using sanitisers to ensure safety of people from a potential virus attack

The Kerala government has issued orders making face masks mandatory for people in all public places, workplaces and gatherings.

In its order, dated January 12, the state government has also directed to take effective measures for ensuring social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Besides, the government also directed shops, theatres and organisers of various events to arrange facilities for washing their hands and using sanitisers to ensure safety of people from a potential virus attack.

The order, issued amid concerns about a possible surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, shall remain in force in all parts of the state for a period of 30 days with effect from January 12, 2023, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kerala government

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 23:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU