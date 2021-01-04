Kerala logs 3,021 Covid-19 new cases; Two UK returnees test positive

on Monday reported 3,021 new positive cases and 19 COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the infection count in the state to 7,78,873 and the death toll to 3,160.

State health minister K K Shailaja said COVID-19 was detected in two persons who recently came from the United Kingdom, taking the number of infected persons from that country to 39.

"Of the samples sent earlier to NIV, Pune for confirmation of the mutant Covid strain, 12 results have so far come with no presence of the genetically modified virus," the minister said in a release.

Out of the total infected onMonday, 52 reached the state from outside, while 2,643 were cases of local transmission and the contact source for infection was not traceable in 284 cases.

According to the release, 42 healthcare workers are among the infected.

The state tested 33,508 samples during the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate 9.02 per cent. So far, a total of 80,99,621 samples have been sent for testing.

"A total of 7,12,389 people have been cured of Covid in the state even as 63,135 patients are still undergoing treatment," the minister said.

There are 2,32,135 persons under observation in various districts of the state out of which 11,436 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

The district-wise numbers for the new positive cases are Kozhikode 481, Malappuram 406, Ernakulam 382, Thrissur 281, Kottayam 263, Alappuzha 230, Thiruvananthapuram 222, Kollam 183, Palakkad 135, Kannur 133, Pathanamthitta 110, Idukki 89, Wayanad 79 and Kasaragod 27.

Only one place was declared as a new hotspot today, while two areas were excluded.

Currently, there are 447 hotspots in