JUST IN
R-Day: 32,000 tickets to be sold online, Egypt contingent to participate
Profiles of water samples of Joshimath, NTPC project site different: NIH
India's fertility rate dips, but the decline is faster in Bangladesh, Nepal
Cyber crime cases in Mumbai rise by more than 63% in 2022: Report
Luxury property prices up 8-12% in 2022; surpasses 2015 peak level: Survey
Khel Mahakumbh to give new opportunities for local sportspersons to fly: PM
50 aircraft to take part in Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path: IAF
World looking at us: CCI to SC in Google case; next hearing tomorrow
65-70% people in Joshimath living normal life: Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Centre asks wrestling body to respond on sexual harassment charge in 72 hrs
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» Coronavirus Â» News
R-Day: 32,000 tickets to be sold online, Egypt contingent to participate
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Kerala mask mandate precautionary measure, no major rise in cases: Experts

They say there is no major rise in cases, and state just following WHO guidelines

Topics
Kerala | WHO

Shine Jacob & Ishaan Gera  |  Chennai/New Delhi 

Kerala has a positivity rate of 0.68 per cent, compared with the national average of 0.10 per cent

The Kerala government’s decision to make the wearing of masks mandatory in public spaces must be seen as a precautionary measure, as it was contributing 64 per cent of active Covid-19 cases in the country, state health ministry officials and experts said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kerala

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 23:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU