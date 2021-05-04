Kerala Police Chief directs personnel to strictly enforce Covid-19 curbs

Amid the worrying rise of COVID-19 cases, Police chief Lokanath Behara on Monday directed all district police chiefs and station house officers to strictly enforce the COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the state.

The state will observe stringent restrictions starting today in order to curb the spread of the in the state.

"Restrictions similar to the weekend will be in place from tomorrow. Employees of exempt establishments can travel carrying their identity cards. The courier service and home delivery category are also exempted. Concessions have also been granted for activities related to e-commerce," he said.

A woman police officer will be posted in each ward of the panchayat to ensure that those in the quarantine do not leave. Women police officers from the Women's Police Station, Women's Cell will be deployed for this purpose.

The Deputy Director of the State Police Media Center will monitor their activities. The DGP also directed the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner and the Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police Chief to deploy women police officials from the State Women's Cell for such activities.

Station house officers will facilitate the passage of oxygen-carrying vehicles without any hindrance. The district police chief will appoint a nodal officer in each district to ensure that the movement of oxygen and medicines is not disrupted. The law and order department has appointed the ADGP as the nodal officer for the Green Corridor system for oxygen transportation.

Station house officers will pay special attention to avoid law and order problems in the places where migrant workers stay. Station House Officers and Deputy Superintendents of Police have been directed to make daily visits to such camps.

As many as 26,011 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths and 19,519 recoveries were reported in on Monday. The death toll stands at 5,450 while 13,13,109 patients have recovered so far.

