JUST IN
AAP's promise of private sector jobs for locals in Gujarat: Status check
Kerala police's Crime Branch raids PC George's residence in Erattupetta
Rain battered Madhya Pradesh to receive another spell of showers, says IMD
Study shows heavy news consumption triggers stress, anxiety, poor health
After SC verdict on Benami law, experts weigh in on the Black Money law
SC fast-forwards, to hear 25 cases, including note ban, starting next week
Delhi to have 11 new hospitals with over 10,000 beds soon: AAP govt
Pak intruder shot at as BSF foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K's Samba
At least 9 killed, 13 injured as tempo-lorry collides in Karnataka
Germany approves stricter Covid measures, expects fresh coronavirus cases
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Rain battered Madhya Pradesh to receive another spell of showers, says IMD
AAP's promise of private sector jobs for locals in Gujarat: Status check
Business Standard

Kerala police's Crime Branch raids PC George's residence in Erattupetta

George was arrested twice this year for allegedly making hate speeches and later released on bail.

Topics
Kerala Police | sexual assault against women | raid

Press Trust of India  |  Kottayam (Ker) 

Kochi: Former MLA and senior politician P. C. George being taken into police custody by Palarivattom Police following an order by Thiruvananthapuram Additional First Class Court Magistrate, in an alleged hate speech case against the Muslim community,
Kerala police's Crime Branch raids PC George's residence.

The Crime Branch wing of Kerala police on Thursday raided the residence of P C George in Erattupetta area of the district.

The raid was carried out to find evidence in connection with the 2017 actress assault case, sources said.

George has in the past expressed his support for actor Dileep in the case in which the latter is an accused.

George was arrested twice this year for allegedly making hate speeches and later released on bail.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Kerala Police

First Published: Thu, August 25 2022. 12:04 IST

`