Kerala police's Crime Branch raids PC George's residence in Erattupetta

The Crime Branch wing of on Thursday raided the residence of P C George in Erattupetta area of the district.

The was carried out to find evidence in connection with the 2017 actress assault case, sources said.

George has in the past expressed his support for actor Dileep in the case in which the latter is an accused.

George was arrested twice this year for allegedly making hate speeches and later released on bail.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)