Kerala posts 22,040 fresh coronavirus infections, 117 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Govt eyes faster rollout amid second wave fears
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe amid blood clot probe
PM to meet vaccine makers today to discuss next phase of rollout
-
Kerala on Thursday reported 22,040 fresh coronavirus cases and 117 deaths, taking the total infection count to 34.93 lakh and the toll to 17,328.
As many as 20,046 people have been cured of the infection since Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 32,97,834.
The number of active cases stood at 1,77,924, a state government release said.
The state tested 1,63,376 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 13.49 per cent.
So far, 2.80 crore samples have been tested, it said.
Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram with 3645 cases, Thrissur 2406, Ernakulam 2373 and Palakkad 2139.
Of the new cases, 76 are health workers, 67 had come from outside the state and 20,901 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 996 cases, the release said.
There are currently 4,81,157 people under surveillance in various districts of the state.
Of these, 4,51,799 are in home or institutional quarantine and29,358 in hospitals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU