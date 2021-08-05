Kerala posts 22,040 fresh coronavirus infections, 117 fatalities

Kerala on Thursday reported 22,040 fresh cases and 117 deaths, taking the total infection count to 34.93 lakh and the toll to 17,328.

As many as 20,046 people have been cured of the infection since Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 32,97,834.

The number of active cases stood at 1,77,924, a state government release said.

The state tested 1,63,376 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 13.49 per cent.

So far, 2.80 crore samples have been tested, it said.

Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram with 3645 cases, Thrissur 2406, Ernakulam 2373 and Palakkad 2139.

Of the new cases, 76 are health workers, 67 had come from outside the state and 20,901 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 996 cases, the release said.

There are currently 4,81,157 people under surveillance in various districts of the state.

Of these, 4,51,799 are in home or institutional quarantine and29,358 in hospitals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)