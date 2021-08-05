Delhi reports 61 fresh coronavirus infections, two more fatalities

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Govt eyes faster rollout amid second wave fears
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe amid blood clot probe
PM to meet vaccine makers today to discuss next phase of rollout
-
Delhi recorded 61 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate slightly decreased to 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.
The Covid death toll has risen to 25,060 in the city, according to the latest health bulletin.
No death was recorded in Delhi due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, while 67 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent.
This was the fifth time, since the start of the second Covid wave in the national capital when zero fatality had been logged in a day.
On July 18, July 24, July 29 and August 2, no death was recorded due to COVID-19, according to official data.
On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death. On that day, the number of single-day infections was 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.
The second wave swept the city during April-May period.
On Thursday, 61 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, and two deaths were recorded, the bulletin said.
On Wednesday, the city registered 67 cases and zero fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU