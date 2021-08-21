Andhra Pradesh registers 1,217 fresh coronavirus infections

While 1,535 infected people recovered, another 13 succumbed in the last 24 hours, the latest bulletin said. The gross positives increased to 20,01,255. The active cases came down to 15,141 after a total of 19,72,399 recoveries and 13,715 deaths. SPS Nellore district reported the highest 198 fresh cases, followed by East Godavari 182, Chittoor 171, Krishna 136, West Godavari 123, Prakasam 113 and Guntur 101 in 24 hours. The remaining six districts reported less than 60 new cases each. Krishna district reported four fresh fatalities, Guntur and Prakasam three each, Chittoor, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam one each in a day. PTI DBV.

