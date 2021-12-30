Kerala records 2,423 fresh Covid-19 infections, 164 fatalities

Kerala on Thursday logged 2,423 new COVID-19 infections and 164 deaths, which took the caseload to 52,32,672 and the fatalities to 47,441 till date.

Of the 164 deaths, 15 were recorded over the last few days and 149 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

With 2,879 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries reached 51,76,535 and the active cases dropped to 19,835, an official press release said.

As many as 58,459 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 455 fresh cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (416) and Kozhikode (266).

Of the new cases, 26 were health workers, 27 from outside the State and 2,262 infected through contact, with the source of it not being clear in 108.

There are currently 1,10,680 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,07,074 are in home or institutional quarantine and 3,606 in hospitals, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)