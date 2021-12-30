90% of adult population in India vaccinated with first dose: Govt

-
Approximately 90 per cent of the adult population in India has been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first dose, said The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.
Briefing media persons, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said, "Approximately 90 per cent of the adult population in India has been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first dose. On average, India reported more than 8,000 cases per day last week. Overall case positivity rate stands at 0.92 per cent. From December 26 onwards, the country has been reporting 10,000 daily cases."
"The weekly positivity rate of more than 10 per cent is being noted in eight districts including six districts of Mizoram, one from Arunachal Pradesh and Kolkata in West Bengal. The weekly case positivity rate is between 5-10 per cent in 14 districts of the country. There are 961 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus in India, out of which 320 patients have recovered," he added.
India has reported 13,154 new COVID-19 cases and 268 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.
The tally of Omicron COVID-19 variant cases in the country has gone up to 961 with maximum cases were reported from Delhi (263) and Maharashtra (252).
With this, the country's COVID-19 tally has risen to 34,822,040 while the death toll has mounted to 4,80,860.
The ministry informed that the active caseload in the country stands at 82,402 constituting 0.24 per cent of the total cases.
As many as 7,486 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,58,778.
The recovery rate in the country currently stands at 98.38 per cent.
The weekly positivity rate in the country is 0.76 per cent which remains lesser than 1 per cent for the last 46 days.
The daily positivity rate is 1.10 per cent which remains lesser than 2 per cent for the last 87 days.
The country has conducted as many as 67.64 crore COVID-19 tests so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
