Kerala records 558 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths in last 24 hours

on Thursday recorded 558 fresh infections which raised the total to 65,29,651 so far.

Also, the southern State reported 74 deaths which raised the total to 67,550 till date, according to an official press release.

Of the 74, two were reported in the last 24 hours, eight occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 64 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 773 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the number of recoveries reached 64,56,428 and the active cases dropped to 4,802 till date, it said.

As many as 21,229 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 119 cases followed by Kottayam (69) and Kozhikode (61), the release said.

Of the new cases, seven were those of health workers and 525 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 26, the release said.

There are 15,996 people now under surveillance across districts and 469 in hospitals, the release said.

