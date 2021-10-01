Kerala logs 13,834 fresh coronavirus infections, 95 fatalities

on Friday reported 13,834 new COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths, taking the infection count to 46,94,719 and the death toll to 25,182.

State Health Minister Veena George said there are 1,42,499 active COVID-19 cases of which only 11.5 per cent patients are admitted to hospitals.

In a release, the minister said 1,05,368 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and there are 745 wards across 368 local self government bodies where the test positivity rate was above ten per cent.

Among the districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday--1,823, followed by Ernakulam 1,812 and Thiruvananthapuram 1,464.

"Of those found infected today, 74 reached the state from outside while 13,138 contracted the disease from their contact. The source of infection of 552 is yet to be traced and 70 health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in the release.

Meanwhile, 13,767 persons recuperated from the disease on Friday, taking the total cured in the state to 45,26,429. Currently, there are 4,40,194 persons under observation of which 17,976 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

