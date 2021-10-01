Only five deaths due to Covid recorded in September in Delhi: Data

-
ALSO READ
Mix-and-match approach to Covid vaccines may provide immunological benefits
All Covid-19 vaccines are equally effective in preventing deaths: Experts
States, UTs have stock of more than 15.7 million Covid-19 vaccines: Centre
Odisha seeks Covid-19 vaccine in 95:05 ratio for Govt, private hospitals
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
-
Only five fatalities due to the coronavirus infection were reported in September in Delhi amid reduction in number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the national capital, according to official figures.
On September 30, the city recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 47 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
Five fatalities due to the infection were reported in the last month -- one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17, and two on September 28, according to official figures.
The death toll due to Covid in Delhi stands at 25,087.
On Wednesday, 41 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.
On Tuesday, 34 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, and two deaths were recorded.
The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 14,38,868. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.
A total of 72,386 tests -- 50,425 RT-PCR tests and 21,961 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the Thursday bulletin said.
Daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.
Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.
Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, and the oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals had added to the woes.
While reported cases here may have reduced in the last two months, the city government has said that it will keep itself prepared to meet any future challenges.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain recently had said that medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the city.
Few days later, he had said that the number of coronavirus cases had also been under control for the last two months, and together the society and government can strive and win over it, by following all Covid-appropriate behaviours.
The number of active cases slightly increased to 400 on Thursday from 392 a day before, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU