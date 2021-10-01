Only five deaths due to Covid recorded in September in Delhi: Data

Only five fatalities due to the infection were reported in September in Delhi amid reduction in number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the national capital, according to official figures.

On September 30, the city recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 47 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Five fatalities due to the infection were reported in the last month -- one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17, and two on September 28, according to official figures.

The death toll due to Covid in Delhi stands at 25,087.

On Wednesday, 41 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

On Tuesday, 34 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, and two deaths were recorded.

The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 14,38,868. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

A total of 72,386 tests -- 50,425 RT-PCR tests and 21,961 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the Thursday bulletin said.

Daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, and the oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals had added to the woes.

While reported cases here may have reduced in the last two months, the city government has said that it will keep itself prepared to meet any future challenges.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain recently had said that medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the city.

Few days later, he had said that the number of cases had also been under control for the last two months, and together the society and government can strive and win over it, by following all Covid-appropriate behaviours.

The number of active cases slightly increased to 400 on Thursday from 392 a day before, the bulletin said.

