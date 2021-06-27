Kerala reports 10,905 fresh Covid-19 cases, 62 deaths

: reported



10,905 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 62 deaths on Sunday taking the tally so far to 28,88,894 and the fatalities to 12,879.

State Health Minister Veena George said 1,03,996 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 10.49 per cent.

Till now,2,27,24,272 samples have been tested in the State.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of cases at 1,401 followed by neighbouring Kollam (1,115) and Ernakulam (1,103).

"Out of those found infected today, 53 reached the State from outside while 10,236 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of 566 is yet to be traced. A total of 50 health workers are also among the infected," the Minister said in a release.

A total of 12,351 have recuperated from disease taking the total cured in the State to 27,75,967.

Currently, there are 99,591 people under treatment in the State. There are 3,97,093 under observation out of which 25,690 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)