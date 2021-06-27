Kerala reports 10,905 fresh Covid-19 cases, 62 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Goa Board's Class X exams cancelled, Class XII decision in 2 days
Goa coronavirus update: Covid-19 positivity drops to 20% in one month
Congress leader Chacko resigns from party, alleges groupism in Kerala unit
Vijayan retains Home & IT; Veena George is new Kerala Health Minister
Kerala Assembly passes resolution urging Centre for free vaccination
-
: Kerala reported
10,905 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 62 deaths on Sunday taking the tally so far to 28,88,894 and the fatalities to 12,879.
State Health Minister Veena George said 1,03,996 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 10.49 per cent.
Till now,2,27,24,272 samples have been tested in the State.
Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of cases at 1,401 followed by neighbouring Kollam (1,115) and Ernakulam (1,103).
"Out of those found infected today, 53 reached the State from outside while 10,236 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of 566 is yet to be traced. A total of 50 health workers are also among the infected," the Minister said in a release.
A total of 12,351 have recuperated from disease taking the total cured in the State to 27,75,967.
Currently, there are 99,591 people under treatment in the State. There are 3,97,093 under observation out of which 25,690 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU