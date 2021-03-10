Kerala logs 2,475 new Covid-19 cases, 14 more deaths

: logged 2,475



fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the infection count to 10,83,879, even as the toll went upto 4,342 with 14 more fatalities,the state government said.

While 4,192 people recovered from the disease today, 35,418 people were presently undergoing treatment for the infection and 10,43,473 have been cured, Health minister K K Shailaja, said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm today, 62,486 samples were tested and the test positivity rate touched 3.96 per cent.

A total of 1,20,60,313 samples have been sent for testing so far, according to the release.

Of the positive cases, 12 were health workers, 75 had come from outside the state and 2,235 were infected through contact.

As many as 1,62,766 people were presently under observation in various districts,including 5,118 in hospitals, the release said.

While Kozhikode accounted for 341 cases today, Malappuram reported 283, Ernakulam 244, Pathnamthitta 233 and Kollam 201.

Six districts reportedover 100 cases.

