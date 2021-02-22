Kerala reports 2,212 fresh coronavirus cases, 16 fatalities

Kerala on Monday logged 2,212 new COVID-19 cases, including two who returned from the U.K and 16 deaths, taking the total caseload to 10,37,218 and the toll to 4,105.

Recoveries at 5,037 outnumbered the new infections.

Health Minister, K K Shailaja said 38,103 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 5.81 per cent.

Till now, the state has tested 1,10,68,239 samples, she said.

Two persons who came from the UK tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of UK returnees who tested positive has risen to 88.

Among them, the testresults of 72 persons returned negative later.

Only 10 of them were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus, the minister added.

Among the districts, Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases on Monday-374, followed by Alappuzha-266 and Ernakulam-246.

"Out of those infected today, 34 people reached the state from outside while 1,987 persons contracted the disease through contact.

The sources of infection of 169 people are yet to be known," she said.

With the discharge of 5,037 people, the total number of those cured now stands at 9,77,012.

Currently, there are 55,468people under treatment.

There are 2,42,070 people under observation, out of which8,446 are in isolation wards of various hospitals, the minister said.

One new place was added to the list of hot spots, and another region removed, taking the total number to 372.