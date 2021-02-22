Kerala reports 2,212 fresh coronavirus cases, 16 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
-
Kerala on Monday logged 2,212 new COVID-19 cases, including two who returned from the U.K and 16 deaths, taking the total caseload to 10,37,218 and the toll to 4,105.
Recoveries at 5,037 outnumbered the new infections.
Health Minister, K K Shailaja said 38,103 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 5.81 per cent.
Till now, the state has tested 1,10,68,239 samples, she said.
Two persons who came from the UK tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total number of UK returnees who tested positive has risen to 88.
Among them, the testresults of 72 persons returned negative later.
Only 10 of them were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus, the minister added.
Among the districts, Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases on Monday-374, followed by Alappuzha-266 and Ernakulam-246.
"Out of those infected today, 34 people reached the state from outside while 1,987 persons contracted the disease through contact.
The sources of infection of 169 people are yet to be known," she said.
With the discharge of 5,037 people, the total number of those cured now stands at 9,77,012.
Currently, there are 55,468people under treatment.
There are 2,42,070 people under observation, out of which8,446 are in isolation wards of various hospitals, the minister said.
One new place was added to the list of hot spots, and another region removed, taking the total number to 372.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU