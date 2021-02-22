Hyderabad as vaccine capital further bolstered: Telangana minister

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
-
Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday said Hyderabad's position as the 'vaccine capital of the world' was further bolstered following the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said it is a matter of pride that the world is looking towards the country and Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana state.
The visit of foreign envoys from different countries and that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'Genome Valley' in the city is testimony to the cluster's significance in the global context, he said.
Genome Valley is an organised cluster for life-sciences R&D with a number of companies located there.
"Our dream and vision of growing the life-sciences industry in Telangana to over USD 100 billion looks plausible and we remain committed to it," he said while speaking at the inauguration of BioAsia, an annual biotechnology and life- sciences forum, organised by the government of Telangana.
Life-sciences sector in the state has attracted new investments to the tune of about Rs 3,700 crore in the last one year with an employment potential for around 14,000 people, Rama Rao said.
Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella said the city would contribute significantly to vaccine production and related areas in the future.
A substantial chunk of vaccine production involving different reputed companies comes from the city, he said.
However, it does not get much publicity, he said.
"The pandemic vaccines, anything in the future. It will come only from Hyderabad. That's also please (be) assured (of) that. Whether it comes from BE or Bharat Biotech. It doesn't matter. But, it comes from Hyderabad," he said.
With major companies like Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Aurobindo Pharma also entering the area of vaccines, it is going to be a bigger game, he said.
He was speaking after receiving the Genome Valley Excellence Award for 2021.
The award given to him is not for him alone but goes to all entrepreneurs, Ella said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU