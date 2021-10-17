Kerala reports 7,555 new Covid-19 cases, 74 deaths in last 24 hrs

-
ALSO READ
Covid TPR in Kerala jumps to 13.49% as 22,040 people turn positive
Kerala sees 10,402 new Covid-19 cases, TPR is 16.41 per cent
Kerala to extend TPR-based restrictions, relaxation in low positivity areas
Kerala coronavirus update: Covid positivity rate drops to 10.44%
24,296 Covid-19 cases, 173 deaths in Kerala; TPR crosses 18%
-
Kerala reported 7,555 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin from the state government on Sunday.
During the same duration, 10,773 people recovered from the infection while 74 people succumbed to the deadly virus. The active coronavirus cases in the state now stand at 87,593. A total of 26,865 people have lost their lives to the virus in the state.
A total of 73,157 samples were tested in the state during the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin.
Meanwhile, India reported 14,146 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The daily infection count is lowest in 229 days marking the daily positivity rate at 1.29 per cent.
The new cases pushed the cumulative number of COVID cases in the country to 3,40,67,719. As many as 19,788 patients have been recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3,34,19,749. The current recovery rate is 98.10 per cent, the highest since March 2020
Meanwhile, the country's active caseload stands at 1,95,846 which is said to be the lowest in 220 days.
As many as 4,52,124 people succumbed to COVID in the country so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU