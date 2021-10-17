Mumbai records zero Covid deaths, for first time in 20 months

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai coronavirus update: 285 fresh Covid-19 cases, four fatalities
Mumbai coronavirus update: 364 new Covid-19 cases, 5 fatalities
Mumbai sees 410 fresh Covid-19 cases, 358 recoveries, four fatalities
Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap says party to go solo in BMC elections
Covid: Drug cocktail used to treat Donald Trump gets BMC thumbs up
-
Notching an achievement, Mumbai on Sunday reported zero Covid-19 deaths, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the city around 20 months ago in March 2020.
The city also recorded 367 new cases, while 518 fully recovered patients went home on Sunday.
Presently, 5,030 active cases still remain in the city as the health authorities heave a sigh of relief.
Covid-19 scarred the country's commercial capital considerably with 751,293 total infections till date and 16,180 deaths, the highest in the country.
Presently, the city's doubling rate has increased to 1,214 days, with a recovery rate as high as 97 percent now.
With no containment zones in the city's chawls or slums, only 50 buildings remain under seal now, a huge improvement over the tense days in the first and second waves of Covid when these figures ran into thousands.
--IANS
qn/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU