Kerala sees 13,956 new Covid cases; active case tally past 125,000-mark

Kerala on Sunday recorded 13,956 fresh coronavirus cases pushing the infection caseload to 31.60 lakh, with state Health Minister Veena George saying areas with TPR above 10 per cent indicated numerous clusters of infection due to celebrations like weddings.
George told the media that areas with test positivity rate (TPR) of more than 10 per cent were inspected during the day and it was found that there were numerous clusters of infection due to celebrations like weddings, change of residence and other events.
Pointing to the grave situation, she said if people want to hold celebrations, they should do so by following the COVID protocols and restrictions as that would be best for all.
There are 567 areas in the state with a TPR above 10 per cent,a state government release said.
In the last 24 hours, the number of people who have succumbed to the deadly virus rose to 15,350 with 81 more deaths in the state, it said.
As many as 13,613 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 30,20,052 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,25,041, the release said.
In the last 24 hours, 1,30,553 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was found to be 10.69 per cent.
So far, 2.53 crore samples have been tested.
Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram with 2271 cases, Kozhikode 1666, Ernakulam 1555, Thrissur 1486, Kollam 1026 and Thiruvananthapuram 977.
Of the new cases, 56 are health workers, 75 had come from outside the state and 13,214 were infected through contacts with the source of contact being unclear in 617 cases, the release said.
There are currently 4,05,176 people under surveillance in various districts of the state.
Of these, 3,80,382 are in home or institutional quarantine and 24,794 in hospitals.
