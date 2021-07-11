Three more Zika virus cases reported in Kerala, total count moves to 18

-
ALSO READ
Heart attack may be predicted in chest pain patients with new blood markers
Covid long-haulers experience chest pain, blood clot complications: Study
More children infected in second wave, but no need for panic: Experts
Manmohan Singh recuperating well from Covid-19 infection: Randeep Surjewala
Lodha leads as developers become richer by 26% despite Covid-driven crash
-
Three more, including
a toddler, werefound to be infected by Zika virus in Kerala on Sunday, taking the total count to 18.
HealthMinister Veena George said the government has arrangedtestingfacilities at Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode Medical colleges and also at theNational Institute of Virology (NIV) unit at Alappuzha.
"A 22-month-old toddler was found infected. A 46-year- old man and a 29- year-old health worker have also been found infected. We have 18 confirmed cases of infection in the state," she said in a release.
George also said out of the 27 samples which were sent for testing in two batches, 26have turned out ot be negative.
Out of the third batch with eight samples, three were found infected on Sunday.
According to the health department, 2,100 test kits were received from NIV Pune and 1,000 have been given to Thiruvananthapuram, 300 each to Thrissur and Kozhikode and 500 to NIV in Alappuzha.
"The Thiruvananthapuram medical college received 500 Triplex Kit which enables the simultaneous detection and differentiation of RNA from dengue virus, chikungunya virus and Zika virus and 500 singleplex kits which can detect Zika virus alone," the Minister said in the release.
Pune NIV has instructed the health department to collect the blood samples of those suspected to have been infected by Zika virus.
"More labs in the state will be provided with testing facilities for Zika virus.
We have 27 government labs in the state which can conduct RT-PCR tests and as more test kits reach the state, we will use these labs to carry out test for Zika virus after getting permission from the NIV," Minister said.
She also said that instruction has been given to the hospitals to test those patients, especially pregnant women, with fever, rashes and body pain.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU