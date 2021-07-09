Kerala reports first positive case of Zika virus, 13 suspected cases

-
Kerala Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Veena George on Thursday said the first case of Zika virus has been reported in the state and the samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for final confirmation.
George also stated that there also are 13 suspected cases.
"The disease was reported in a 24-year-old pregnant woman from Parassala who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. On June 28, the woman was admitted to the hospital with fever, headache, and red spots. Her samples showed that she contracted Zika virus, for confirming the samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune," said Veena George.
The Health Minister said that out of 19 samples sent from some parts of Thiruvananthapuram district, 13 are suspected to be Zika positive.
"But the final confirmation can be made after getting test result from NIV, Pune," she said.
Regarding the health condition of the woman, Minister said, "Her health condition is satisfactory. On July 7, the woman gave birth normally. There is no travel history outside Kerala. But their house is on the Kerala- Tamil Nadu border. A week ago, their mother had similar symptoms," she said
She said that the health department took immediate action when the Zika virus was initially identified.
"The District Surveillance Team, District Vector Control Unit and State Entomology Team visited the affected area of Parassala and initiated control measures. Steps have been taken to send samples of Aedes mosquitoes collected from the affected area and nearby areas for PCR testing. Preventive activities in the area will be strengthened. An alert had been issued to all districts," added the Health Minister.
