Kerala sounds alert, asks districts to step up surveillance on Covid-19

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that a general alert has been issued in the state due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in some countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and US

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday that a general alert has been issued in the state due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in some countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and United States.

She said there is no cause for concern in the state and urged people to be cautious and take precautionary measures. Districts have been asked to increase surveillance, she said.

The minister said that genomic sequencing is being done of the COVID-19 cases being reported in the state.

"The government is conducting genomic sequencing. Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Biotechnology and Kozhikode Medical College have facilities to do this," she said.

The minister said strengthening the surveillance system through genome sequencing of positive case samples will help track the variants.

Noting that the state had reached 100 per cent coverage for the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, she said vaccination centres "were still operating for the booster dose".

"The Health Department is monitoring whether the number of patients is increasing. Special care should be taken during holidays. Special care should be taken of the elderly and those with other ailments," she said.

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 22:00 IST

