JUST IN
Number of road accidents rises to 4,12,432 in 2021 from 3,66,138 in 2020
Traders associations in Delhi ask shop owners to follow Covid norms
Mandatory Covid tests for all international passengers if needed, says Govt
PM Modi reviews Covid-19 situation in country at high-level meeting
Delhi Police questions Flipkart officials for selling acid despite SC ban
Centre to install 22 new mobile towers in bordering areas of Arunachal
EC proposal to cap anonymous cash donations under examination: Centre
LS proceedings adjourned again amid oppn demand debate on border issue
Renewable energy sector to boom as investments may cross $25 bn in 2023
CJI constitutes committee to conduct accessibility audit of SC premises
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Centre advises higher surveillance, booster dose amid global surge in Covid
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Serum Institute seeks market authorisation of its vaccine as booster dose

SII has sought the drug regulator's approval for market authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine Covovax as a booster dose for those aged 18 years and above

Topics
Serum Institute of India | Coronavirus Vaccine

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute
Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has sought the drug regulator's approval for market authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine Covovax as a booster dose for those aged 18 years and above who have been administered two doses of Covishield or Covaxin, official sources said on Thursday.

Prakash Kumar Singh, director, government and regulatory affairs, SII, submitted a market authorisation application for the heterologous booster dose of Covovax to the drugs controller general of India (DCGI) on October 17.

It has been learnt that the DCGI's office had raised a few queries, after which Singh submitted a reply, mentioning about the current emerging situation caused by a new coronavirus variant.

Covovax was approved by the DCGI for a restricted emergency use in children aged seven to 11 years in June.

The DCGI had approved Covovax for a restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28, 2021 and for those in the 12-17 age group, subject to certain conditions, on March 9.

Covovax is manufactured through technology transfer from Novavax. It has been approved by the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing authorisation.

It was granted emergency-use listing by the World Health Organization (WHO) on December 2017, 2020. In August 2020, US-based vaccine maker Novavax Inc. had announced a licence agreement with the SII for the development and commercialisation of NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in India and low-and-middle-income countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Serum Institute of India

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 18:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU