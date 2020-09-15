Key takeaways from Defence Minister's India-China border row address

However, the two countries pledged to de-escalate tensions along the LAC after their foreign ministers met on September 10 for the first time since May when the stand-off began. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, agreed that “the current situation in the border area is not in the interests of both sides,” according to a joint statement after a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Moscow. In view of this, both India and China will reduce the number of troops, and will stick to LAC as long as there's no resolution, Singh informed.