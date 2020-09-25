KVIC appoints Fashion Design Council Chairman Sunil Sethi as advisor

-
ALSO READ
KVIC gets Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal to remove 160 fake Khadi products online
Khadi commission complains against seller of 'fake' masks with PM's image
Covid-19: Indian Red Cross Society to buy 180,000 face masks from KVIC
KVIC bags first order from ITBP for 1,200 quintals of mustard oil supply
Vocal for local: Khadi masks to be exported to corona-hit US, UAE
-
The Khadi and Village Industries Commission on Friday said it has appointed Sunil Sethi,Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India, as its Advisor.
"Sethi will advise the Commission on latest design interventions in the readymade garments segment as well as promotion of Khadi in India and abroad," theKhadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) stated.
Sethi's appointment is for a period of one year. He succeeds fashion designer Ritu Beri whose term expired recently, it said.
Sethi comes with over four decades of experience in global merchandising, where he has contributed significantly to the growth of Indian handicrafts, design and the textile industry, through many innovative and successful initiatives, it added.
Sustainable growth of Khadi in the fashion industry, both locally and internationally, is the key idea behind the appointment. KVIC has already marked its advent on the global platform and from here on we must capitalize on every opportunity.
"Khadi artisans are capable of producing the finest quality and the most unique fabric in the world and with the newest design innovations, Khadi can be a favourite of a vast global consumer segment, KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said.
Sethi has earlier discharged advisory roles in various government bodies like the Handicrafts and Handlooms Export Corporation, National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy, Ministry of Textile, Ministry of Tourism, and Ministry of Culture.
He has also served as a member of board of governors at the National Institute of Fashion Technology.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU