Khattar enrols for Japanese language course of Kurukshetra University

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has enrolled himself for a three-month online basic certificate course in Japanese culture and language started by Kurukshetra University here.
A KU release said on Friday that Khattar has become the first student to recently enrol for this course.
The release quoting Khattar said that there is no age limit to get an education and learn.
"One should keep on improving one's skills and knowledge," said the 67-year-old BJP leader.
Khattar said he had a passion for learning foreign languages from the very beginning, so he has enrolled in the Japanese language course started by Kurukshetra University (KU).
Vice-Chancellor of Kurukshetra University, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, congratulated the chief minister on becoming the first student of the Japanese language course.
"It is a matter of pride for Kurukshetra University," he said.
"His presence as a student will be a great motivation to the entire teaching and student fraternity of Kurukshetra University. Along with the chief minister, higher officials of the Haryana government and autonomous institutions have also enrolled in this course," Sachdeva said.
Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages and Chairperson, Department of Foreign Languages, Brajesh Sawhney said that this basic certificate course will cover Japanese history and life-values, basics of Japanese writing and pronunciation, vocabulary, basic greetings used in daily life and business meetings.
Sawhney said this course has been designed according to the new National Education Policy.
"This online programme is tailored specifically to the need of government representatives and higher officers in government and educational institutions so that collaborations in the field of business, economy, research and education can be established between India and Japan," he said.
Sawhney said that the university has also started a one-year online certificate course in Japanese language from the session 2021-22, which will help the students to improve their skills and to find employment in India and abroad.
