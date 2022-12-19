'Kisan Garjana' rally: Farmers converge at Ramleela Ground, demand measures

-
ALSO READ
PM Kisan Yojana: How to apply for benefits under the farmer scheme
RSS-linked BKS to take out Kisan Garjana protest march in Delhi next week
Delhi HC grants permission for Ramleela, Dussehra celebration in DDA parks
PM Kisan Yojana: A complete guide to availing 12th installment of scheme
PM KISAN Yojana: List of documents required to receive the 12th installment
-
Farmers have started converging at the Ramleela Ground here for the 'Kisan Garjana' rally to demand various relief measures from the government.
A note issued by the organisers -- Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), a branch of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) -- said "the government will face trouble if it did not heed the farmers' demand in time".
It said farmers are reaching the Ramleela Maidan from across the country in buses, tractors and motorcycles to demand remunerative prices for their crops based on the input cost.
The farmers have also called for a rollback of GST on all kinds of farming activities and the permission for commercial production of genetically modified crops.
They are also pushing the Centre to increase the financial support provided under the PM-Kisan scheme.
Launched in December 2018, an income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments is provided to all land holding farmer families under the scheme.
According to the organisers, around 60,000 people are estimated to participate in the rally.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 13:58 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU