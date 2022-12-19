JUST IN
Talk about law, guardrails: MoS Chandrasekhar on Elon Musk's poll
Karnataka police disallow holding 'Maha Melav' by MES in Belagavi
Hospitality industry set for buoyant 2023, cashes India's G20 presidency
Baghdad mediated talks with Iran reported stalled over protests in Iran
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Covid-19
Russia targets Ukraine's Kyiv in early morning drone attack: Authorities
One killed as Taliban militants take hostages in northwest Pakistan
Messi's victory celebrations in Kerala takes violent turn, teen dies
Capitol attack: Jan 6 panel pushes Trump's prosecution in forceful finish
Google Search hit highest ever traffic in 25 years during Fifa WC final
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Make cycling part of life to remain fit and to keep Earth green: Mandaviya
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BSF thwarts infiltration by Pak drones at Punjab international border

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled Pakistan's attempt of smuggling drugs and weapons across the border through drones

Topics
BSF | Drones

IANS  |  New Delhi 

indian army, pakistan, bsf, soldier, border, lac, loc, ceasefire
Representative Image

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled Pakistan's attempt of smuggling drugs and weapons across the border through drones. BSF apprised that the drone tried infiltration twice at different posts along the international border of Punjab.

BSF said that the drone was fired upon by the jawans at the border in Gurdaspur in Punjab, late on Sunday night.

According to the information, the drone's activity was detected at Chandu Batala outpost around 10:20 p.m., in response of which the security force fired 6 illumination bombs and 26 rounds of rapid fire.

BSF informed that the drone tried to infiltrate Indian territory again at 10:48 p.m. near the Kasowal post in the sector.

The force retaliated by firing around 72 rounds in cross fire and 4 illumination bombs.

The drone was then seen going back towards Pakistan from above the fencing.

Senior officials were informed after the incident and search operations are underway in the area.

Gurdaspur DIG Prabhakar Joshi inspected the spot and interacted with the locals including jawans.

He said that the entire area was being intensively searched by the BSF and the police.

Joshi added that Pakistani drone activity has been observed three times in the last 2 days and claimed that a befitting reply to the attempts was given by the jawans.

--IANS

spt/fs/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BSF

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 13:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU