KTR-led Telangana delegation leaves for US to attract investment

A delegation of Telangana government led by minister for information technology and industries K.T. Rama Rao had left for the United States to attract global firms for investments in the state.
The Telangana delegation left for the US on Saturday morning from Hyderabad. It will be visiting US cities, including Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, Boston and New York.
KTR, as the minister is popularly known, has a packed agenda in this week-long trip and will be meeting the top management executives of several world renowned companies in the US. He will explain to them the progressive policies of the state and the benefits of investing in industry-friendly Telangana.
"On my way to the United States for a work trip after 5 years. Lots of exciting meetings lined up in west coast and east coast over the course of next week. Looking forward to some hectic activity & travel," KTR tweeted.
Telangana IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Director Electronics Sujai Karampuri, Director Life Sciences Shakti Nagappan, Director Food Processing Akhil Gawar, Director Promotions Vijay Rangineni, Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy were among the officials who were accompanying the minister.
--IANS
ms/shb/
