India holds webinar with Cambodian Army to boost defence cooperation

-
ALSO READ
MoD discusses proposed defence procurement guidelines with industry
Armed forces committed to hand-hold domestic defence industry: Gen Rawat
India invites Israeli companies to meet $130 billion weapons need
Govt working on setting up a new air defence command by October: Report
Govt eyeing turnover of Rs 1.75 trn in defence manufacturing by 2025
-
The Union government on Friday held a webinar with officials of the Cambodian Army to boost defence cooperation, said an official statement.
"Senior MoD (Ministry of Defence) officials from the Indian side and senior army officials from the Cambodian side participated in the webinar and spoke about enhancing defence cooperation between both the nations," the statement noted.
The webinar is part of a series of webinars being organised with friendly foreign countries in order to boost Indian defence exports and achieve the defence export target of USD 5 billion in the next five years, the Defence Ministry's statement noted.
The theme of the webinar was 'Indian Defence Industry Global Outreach for Collaborative Partnership: Webinar and Expo', said the statement.
Various Indian companies such as Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd, Larsen and Toubro, Tata Advanced Systems Pvt Ltd, Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Forge Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltdand Mahindra Defence Systems Pvt Ltd made presentations about their defence equipment at the webinar.
"The webinar was attended by more than 200 delegates and 100 virtual exhibition stalls have been set up in the Expo," the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU