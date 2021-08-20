L-G again rejects Delhi Govt's panel to probe deaths due to oxygen shortage

-
ALSO READ
Govt-picked panel gave clean chit to Delhi govt in bus procurement: Sisodia
People joining AAP after seeing work done by Kejriwal govt: Sisodia
Delhi CM Kejriwal to hold Covid-19 review meet with LG Anil Baijal today
Delhi govt again sends file on panel to probe oxygen-related deaths to LG
The latest flashpoint between LG and AAP govt is over choice of lawyers
-
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has again rejected the Delhi Government's request to set up a panel to investigate the deaths due to alleged oxygen shortage during the second wave of the Covid pandemic, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday.
Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for Covid management in the national capital, stated that no one can deny that Delhi grappled with an oxygen shortage during the peak of the second wave of the Covid pandemic (April-May) and several people died due to oxygen shortage.
"The Central Government has again rejected the proposal to form a committee to investigate the deaths due to lack of oxygen," Sisodia tweeted.
He added, "On the one hand, they (Centre) pretend to ask the states for the figures of deaths due to O2 deficiency, on the other hand, they stop the inquiry committee. After all, what does the Central government wants to hide."
The Delhi Government had again sent a file to the L-G office seeking it's approval to form a committee to investigate deaths due to an oxygen crisis in the national capital.
The Delhi Government had formed a four-member panel in June this year to look into the deaths due to shortage of oxygen. However, the committee was rejected by the L-G.
--IANS
pd/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU