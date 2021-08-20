L-G again rejects Delhi Govt's panel to probe deaths due to oxygen shortage

Delhi Lt Governor has again rejected the Delhi Government's request to set up a panel to investigate the deaths due to alleged shortage during the second wave of the Covid pandemic, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday.

Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for Covid management in the national capital, stated that no one can deny that Delhi grappled with an shortage during the peak of the second wave of the Covid pandemic (April-May) and several people died due to shortage.

"The Central Government has again rejected the proposal to form a committee to investigate the deaths due to lack of oxygen," Sisodia tweeted.

He added, "On the one hand, they (Centre) pretend to ask the states for the figures of deaths due to O2 deficiency, on the other hand, they stop the inquiry committee. After all, what does the Central government wants to hide."

The had again sent a file to the L-G office seeking it's approval to form a committee to investigate deaths due to an oxygen crisis in the national capital.

The had formed a four-member panel in June this year to look into the deaths due to shortage of oxygen. However, the committee was rejected by the L-G.

--IANS

pd/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)