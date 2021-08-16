Delhi govt again sends file on panel to probe oxygen-related deaths to LG

-
ALSO READ
Govt-picked panel gave clean chit to Delhi govt in bus procurement: Sisodia
Delhi CM Kejriwal to hold Covid-19 review meet with LG Anil Baijal today
People joining AAP after seeing work done by Kejriwal govt: Sisodia
The latest flashpoint between LG and AAP govt is over choice of lawyers
Manish Sisodia appointed as nodal officer for Covid-19 management in Delhi
-
The Delhi government has again sent the file on the formation of a high-level committee to probe oxygen-related deaths in the city during the second Covid wave to Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.
Sisodia said he has also written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the oxygen crisis in the national capital during the second wave of coronavirus and urged him to direct the LG to approve the formation of the committee.
The Centre and courts want to know the number of deaths due to oxygen shortage. But it is not possible to ascertain exact number of people who died due to oxygen shortage during the second wave. So, I have again sent the file pertaining to formation of a committee to probe deaths caused by oxygen crisis to the LG, Sisodia said.
I hope that permission will be granted soon, he added.
Sisodia had earlier said Baijal had not given approval for the formation of the committee to probe oxygen-related deaths and award compensation of Rs 5 lakh to families of those who died due to oxygen shortage.
The national capital had reeled under a brutal second wave of Covid which claimed several lives with oxygen crisis and shortage of beds adding to the woes of the people.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU