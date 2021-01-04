Ladakh's coronavirus tally rises to 9,956 with six fresh infections

-
Ladakh's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 9,956 on Monday as six more people tested positive for the disease, officials said.
All the six fresh cases were reported from Leh district, they said.
So far, Ladakh has recorded a total of 127 COVID-19 deaths with Leh alone accounting for 84, the officials said.
With the recovery of 10 more patients, all from Leh, the union territory's active caseload stands at 257 (246 in Leh district and 11 in Kargil district), they said.
A total of 9,172 patients have recovered after successful treatment, according to the officials.
With the six fresh cases, Leh's tally has risen to 7,459. Kargil's COVID-19 caseload stands at 2,097, the officials said.
