Lakhimpur Kheri violence was as per 'pre-planned conspiracy': SIT report

-
ALSO READ
Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE: UP cops paste notice outside minister's house
'Incidents' at Lakhimpur: Nobody won after the violence in the tiny hamlet
Lakhimpur violence: 'Yogi promised Ram Rajya, party workers running amok'
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SIT recreates crime scene with Ashish Mishra
Lakhimpur Kheri: Union minister's son Ashish Mishra contracts dengue
-
The investigation team probing Lakhimpur Kheri violence said the incident was as per a 'pre-planned conspiracy' that led to the death of five people and left several injured.
Earlier on November 17, the Supreme Court appointed Rakesh Kumar Jain, former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to monitor the investigation in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case to ensure transparency, fairness, and absolute impartiality.
The apex court had reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and named three senior IPS officers, SB Shirodkar, Deepinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan in it.
Local farmers had blamed Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son Ashish Mishra for the violence that left eight dead, including four farmers a local journalist, and others during a farmers' protest. They were mowed down by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the Minister in Lakhimpur Kheri in north-central Uttar Pradesh.
Videos were being circulated on social media where a Mahindra Thar was seen knocking down protesters from behind. The Minister and his son deny the charges.
Ashish Mishra and 20 others have been booked for murder.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU