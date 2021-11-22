Parts of Bengaluru flooded after another spell of heavy rainfall

Several parts of north have been inundated after another spell of heavy on Sunday night.

With several lakes overflowing, water has entered houses in the low-lying areas and basements of the apartments in the Yelahanka and Mahadevapura zone, official sources said.

Manyata Tech Park, one of the largest tech parks in north Bengaluru, has also faced the brunt of the rain.

One of the most affected is Yelahanka's Kendriya Vihar, which is flooded by the overflowing lake nearby. NDRF ( disaster response force), fire and emergency service personnel are working to help people living there and evacuating those who want to move out with the help of rafts.

"The entire ground-floor is submerged, ground-floor houses have lost electronic appliances and other items...we have to look for other accommodation until water recedes, even after water recedes, we will have to vacate the house as one cannot live in the ground-floor of these buildings," a woman resident of Kendriya Vihar said.

Yelahanka MLA S R Vishanath, who visited Kendriya Vihar, said encroachment of stormwater drains has resulted in inundation and that the encroachments would be cleared.

"We in Yelahanka received the heaviest in -- about 138 mm in about two hours. In other areas of Yelahanka, water has receded, but in Kendriya Vihar there is a problem. It will take 2-3 days if there are no rains for water to recede and there is more inflow than outflow. There are eight buildings with eight floors each, residents cannot come out for now as there is 5 ft water, power has been cut. Food, water and essential materials are being supplied," he added.

Waterlogging has been reported in several areas causing trouble to motorists, especially those riding two-wheelers.

The Sunday night came after the citizens witnessed some sunlight after almost a week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)