Parts of Bengaluru flooded after another spell of heavy rainfall

-
ALSO READ
13 construction workers die in flooded tunnel in China's Guangdong province
IMD issues yellow alert for 9 districts in Vidarbha; warns of heavy rains
WATCH: Bengaluru airport flooded, passengers ride tractor to catch flight
Waterlogging across Delhi after rains; man drowns in flooded underpass
Monsoon: 113 dead, 100 missing in Maharashtra; IMD issues alerts for MP
-
Several parts of north Bengaluru have been inundated after another spell of heavy rainfall on Sunday night.
With several lakes overflowing, water has entered houses in the low-lying areas and basements of the apartments in the Yelahanka and Mahadevapura zone, official sources said.
Manyata Tech Park, one of the largest tech parks in north Bengaluru, has also faced the brunt of the rain.
One of the most affected is Yelahanka's Kendriya Vihar, which is flooded by the overflowing lake nearby. NDRF (national disaster response force), fire and emergency service personnel are working to help people living there and evacuating those who want to move out with the help of rafts.
"The entire ground-floor is submerged, ground-floor houses have lost electronic appliances and other items...we have to look for other accommodation until water recedes, even after water recedes, we will have to vacate the house as one cannot live in the ground-floor of these buildings," a woman resident of Kendriya Vihar said.
Yelahanka MLA S R Vishanath, who visited Kendriya Vihar, said encroachment of stormwater drains has resulted in inundation and that the encroachments would be cleared.
"We in Yelahanka received the heaviest rainfall in Bengaluru -- about 138 mm in about two hours. In other areas of Yelahanka, water has receded, but in Kendriya Vihar there is a problem. It will take 2-3 days if there are no rains for water to recede and there is more inflow than outflow. There are eight buildings with eight floors each, residents cannot come out for now as there is 5 ft water, power has been cut. Food, water and essential materials are being supplied," he added.
Waterlogging has been reported in several areas causing trouble to motorists, especially those riding two-wheelers.
The Sunday night rainfall came after the citizens witnessed some sunlight after almost a week.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU