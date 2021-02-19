Lalu's bail application rejected in Dumka case; no immediate release

-
-
The Jharkhand High Court Friday rejected Lalu Prasad's bail application in a fodder scam case, dashing the RJD president's chance of immediate release from jail.
Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh turned down Prasad's bail request in the Dumka treasury case, an offshoot of the multi- crore rupees fodder scam.
The court said since the RJD supremo has to serve two more months in jail to complete half of the tenure of his total sentence in the case, the bail plea is not granted and asked him to file a fresh application after two months.
Prasad has already acquired bail in three out of the four cases of the fodder scam in which he has been convicted and acceptance of his request in the case related to illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury could have helped him come out of the jail.
Prasad is in AIIMS Delhi presently.
